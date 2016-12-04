TUNE IN to Wildoak Living Mon, DEC 5 at 9am: 2016 HOLIDAY BOOK PROGRAM

the radio program about living sustainably

in Mendocino County and beyond.

The next program will air live on

Monday, December 5, from 9 to 10am PT

on Mendocino County Public Broadcasting (KZYX)

and on the web at kzyx.org

Program Topics:

2016 HOLIDAY BOOK PROGRAM

Books to Read and Give as Gifts for the Holidays

Each year around the holiday season, Wildoak Living devotes a program to books. We are asking “bookavores” to call in with your book recommendations. You can also email your recommendations in advance to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To find out about future programs or to send feedback, questions or topics, please email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

How to listen to WILDOAK LIVING:

Listen to Wildoak Living live every other Monday at 9am Pacific Time

on KZYX (Mendocino County Public Broadcasting),

on the radio at 88.1, 90.7 and 91.5 in Mendocino County and in Northern Sonoma, Lake and Southern Humboldt counties,

and on the web at (click on ‘Listen Now’). www.kzyx.org (click on ‘Listen Now’).

Listen anytime to archived podcasts of Wildoak Living

and find more information about previous topics and guests on the program’s website wildoakliving.org . That's a great way to catch up if you miss a program or if you'd like to share a program with someone else.

Podcasts of the most recent programs are also available right after the program airs at jukebox.kzyx.org . Those programs will be available there for about two months following broadcast.

Please support your public radio station.

You can donate to KZYX and become a member at www.kzyx.org

Thank you for listening to Wildoak Living