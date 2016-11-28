www.kzyx.org

Thursday, December 22nd

The Wild Wisdom of Weeds, Katrina Blair, Nov. 21 2016

on Monday, 28 November 2016 in Uncategorized

Bill Taylor and Jaye Alison Moscariello interview Katrina Blair about her book The Wild Wisdom of Weeds.. Exterminated as invaders, hated in lawns, underutilized nutritious plants have followed humans to all corners of the Earth that we have occupied.  This show outlines how to use 13 plants or groups of plants and may change how you handle them.  Amaranth, Chickweed, Clover, Dandelion, Dock, Grass, Knotweed, Lambsquarter, Mallow, Mustard, Plantain, Purslane, Thistle can be made into green powders, bdeads, eafen fresh, and used for medicine or body care.  Many recipes, largely raw food, the bring the ideas into concrete value.  Celebrate and make use of the abundance.

For now this show is on jukebox.kzyx.org for November 21, 2016.

We will interview her again in March or February 2017 when we hope to have her offer a workshop in Mendocino County.

The Farm and Garden Show airs every Monday from 1 pm to 2 pm.
http://media.kzyx.org/mp3/farm/

