The Bee Friendly Garden with Kate Frey

http://media.kzyx.org/mp3/farm/Farm%20and%20Garden-kate-frey-bee-book-pldg-dr.mp3

That is the link to Bill Taylor and Jaye Alison Moscariello's Pledge Drive interview with local author and landscaper Kate Frey. Her book The Bee Friendly Garden (Ten Speed Press) was a thank you gift for pledges to KZYX. She had so much information to offer on many species of solitary and communal bees, plants that feed them, creatng or leaving nesting habitat alone, that we invited her back for a Feb or March interview in 2017.

Undisturbed ground is essential for ground-nesting bees, as are dead plant stems. So please do not mulch every square foot, and leave some untidy areas when cleaning up or pruning berry canes.