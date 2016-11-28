Forthright Radio: STANDING ROCK INTERNATIONAL RESISTANCE w ALEXIS BOGONOFSKY&Law Professor MONTE MILLS

To listen to this archived edition of Forthright Radio featuring award winning environmentalist, Alexis Bogonofsky, whose article, "How Indigenous Activists in Norway Got the First Bank to Pull Out of the Dakota Access Pipeline", reports on the success of indigenous, Sami activists in far northern Scandinavia in getting DNB, Norway’s largest bank - and a major line of credit for Dakota Access Pipeline investors, - to withdraw their funds from the pipeline - click on this link.



University of Montana Law Professor Monte Mills discusses the unresolved issues of sovereignty and jurisdiction complicating the situation at the 32:35 mark.



Even as 1 to 2 feet of snow fell yesterday with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, the resistance of The Water Protectors at Standing Rock, North Dakota continues. The multi tribe water protectors, numbering in the thousands, are determined to prevent the Dakota Access Pipeline - The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile project, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, which is complete, except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River, and which is their water source, not to mention that of many millions downriver.

The Army Corps of Engineers has issued a removal order to take effect on Dec 5th. Out-going Republican North Dakota governor, Jack Dalrymple, has ordered the immediate evacuation of the main encampment of activists, but a state official says he has not yet authorized law enforcement to carry out that order.

On Monday (11/28/16), the National Lawyers’ Guild filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of activists against the Morton County sheriff’s office, alleging excessive force at the November 20th encounter. The group is seeking a temporary restraining order to bar police from using “less-than-lethal” munitions, chemical agents, sound cannons, and water cannons against activists.

The first Standing Rock encampment, known as Sacred Stone, was established in April, 2016, on land owned by LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, which sits within the boundaries of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. But as more activists joined the movement, camps were established north of the reservation border, on land managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and leased to a private rancher. While the government asserts that the land falls under its jurisdiction, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says that it has treaty rights dating from the 1851 & 1858 Ft. Laramie Treaties, which they never relinquished.

The Obama administration in September postponed final approval of the Army Corps’ permit required to allow tunneling beneath the lake, a move intended to give federal officials more time to consult tribal leaders.

Opposition is also growing across Canada, to Kinder Morgan’s proposed $5 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Approved yesterday (11/29/16), along with Enbridges’ Twin Pipeline, despite numerous environmental and First Nation sovereignty concerns. They would carry low grade oil from the Alberta tar sands region to ports in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, More than 2,000 U.S. military veterans are planning to arrive at Standing Rock this weekend (12/4/16), including Hawaii congresswoman and combat veteran, Tulsi Gabbard.



Alexis Bonogofsky is the Tribal Lands Program Manager for the National Wildlife Federation based in Billings, Montana. She has worked in partnership with Tribes throughout the West for over 10 years on impacts of energy development (on and off reservation), protection of historic and cultural sites, wildlife issues, environmental education, and climate change planning and mitigation.

Before that, Alexis worked for Village Earth, a non-profit organization, whose goal is to facilitate sustainable community-based development, by connecting communities with global resources through training, consulting, and networking with groups worldwide. She worked with Village Earth on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

For her, the danger of a pipeline malfunctioning and polluting a river is not a question of “if” but “when”. Her family ranch, Blue Creek Farms, is on the banks of the Yellowstone River, where in July, 2011, an ExxonMobil oil pipeline ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River upstream from her family’s farm, releasing over 63,000 gallons of oil. Only one of many, too many, ruptures and explosions, of fossil fuel pipelines.

Her article, "How Indigenous Activists in Norway Got the First Bank to Pull Out of the Dakota Access Pipeline", appeared on truthout.org on 11/28/16.