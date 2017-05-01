World Tour Gets the Blues 1/5/17
Maceo Parker with Blues for Shorty Bill from Southern Exposure
Otis Redding with Try a Little Tenderness from The Very Best of Otis Redding
Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater with Blues For A Living from Cool Blues Walk
B. B. King with The Thrill Is Gone from Best of The Blues
Irma Thomas with Backwater Blues from Our New Orlean
Dr. John with Life's A One Way Ticket from N'Awlinz
Mavis Staples with Step Into The Light from Have A Little Faith
Little Milton with Hard Luck Blues from Best of the Blues #3
Nina Simone with Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out from Great Ladies Sing The Blues
Billie Holiday with Baby I Don't Cry Over You from That Ole Devil Called Love
The Staple Singers with For What It's Worth from Freedom Highway
Buddy Guy with Ain't No Sunshine from Bring "Em In
Brook Benton with Rainy Night In Georgia from Best of R&B
Maceo Parker with Mercy Mercy Mercy from Southern Exposure
Bonnie Raitt with Shadow of Doubt from Longing In Their Heart
Marva White with A Change Is Gonna Come
Allen Toussaint with Get Out of My Life Woman from Connected
Dr. John with Somebody Changed the Lock from the Definitive Collection
Laura Love with Bad Feeling from Octoroon
Pops Staples with Nobody's Fault But Mine from Don't Lose This
Solomon Burke with None Of Us Are Free from Don't Give Up On Me
Aretha with I Never Loved a Man The Way I Love You
Albert King with Breaking Up Somebody's Home from Soulsville USA
Mable John with Your Good Thing from Stax 50th Anniversary
Keb Mo with For What It's Worth
Shemekia Copeland with Married to the Blues from Turn Up The Heat