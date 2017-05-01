www.kzyx.org

Thursday, January 05th

Last update03:42:05 PM

World Tour Gets the Blues 1/5/17

World Tour airs every alternate Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and is hosted by Beth Lang.
on Thursday, 05 January 2017 in Music - World

Maceo Parker with Blues for Shorty Bill from Southern Exposure

Otis Redding with Try a Little Tenderness from The Very Best of Otis Redding

Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater with Blues For A Living from Cool Blues Walk

B. B. King with The Thrill Is Gone from Best of The Blues

Irma Thomas with Backwater Blues from Our New Orlean

Dr. John with Life's A One Way Ticket from N'Awlinz

Mavis Staples with Step Into The Light from Have A Little Faith

Little Milton with Hard Luck Blues from Best of the Blues #3

Nina Simone with Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out from Great Ladies Sing The Blues

Billie Holiday with Baby I Don't Cry Over You from That Ole Devil Called Love

The Staple Singers with For What It's Worth from Freedom Highway

Buddy Guy with Ain't No Sunshine from Bring "Em In

Brook Benton with Rainy Night In Georgia from Best of R&B

Maceo Parker with Mercy Mercy Mercy from Southern Exposure

Bonnie Raitt with Shadow of Doubt from Longing In Their Heart

Marva White with A Change Is Gonna Come

Allen Toussaint with Get Out of My Life Woman from Connected

Dr. John with Somebody Changed the Lock from the Definitive Collection

Laura Love with Bad Feeling from Octoroon

Pops Staples with Nobody's Fault But Mine from Don't Lose This

Solomon Burke with None Of Us Are Free from Don't Give Up On Me

Aretha with I Never Loved a Man The Way I Love You

Albert King with Breaking Up Somebody's Home from Soulsville USA

Mable John with Your Good Thing from Stax 50th Anniversary

Keb Mo with For What It's Worth

Shemekia Copeland with Married to the Blues from Turn Up The Heat

 

 

 

