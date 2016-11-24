Giving Thanks on World Tour 11-24-16
Bla Pahinui with Ua (rain) from Windward Heart
The Wailin Jennys with One Voice from Women of The World Acoustic
Bill Frisell with Perritos from The Intercontinentals
Liz Carroll with Lost in the Loop from Lost in the Loop
Yo Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer and Mark O'Connor with Second Time Around from Appalachian Journey
Tuck and Patti with Europa from Love Warriors
Tingsted & Rumbel with The Holly and the Ivy from Star of Wonder
Copper Wimmin with Kinder from The Right To Be Here
Oregon with An Open Door from Prime
Mark O'Connor with Fanfare for the Volunteer from Fanfare for the Volunteer
Alastar Fraser and Natalie Haas with The Referendum from Abundance
Sweet Honey in the Rock with Breaths from Collections 1967-1988
Keola Beamer with Keiki's Dream from A Winter Solstice Reunion
Israel Kamakawiwo'ole with Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World
Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck and Maike Marshall with By The River from Uncommon Ritual
Russell Donnellon with The Unmanifest from Chromangelica
Sovoso with Build A Bridge from Bridges
Nina Gerber with Shenandoah from Sweet Dreams
alastair Fraser and Natalie Haas with Farley Bridge from Abundance
Juan Canizares with Hibrido from Real World Music
David Grisman with Chili Dawg from Dawg '90
Tuck and Patti with Getaway from Learning How to Fly
Avishai Cohen with Come Together from Lyla
George Winston with Joy from December
Russell Donnellon with Flight Home from Chromangelica