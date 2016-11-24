Giving Thanks on World Tour 11-24-16

Bla Pahinui with Ua (rain) from Windward Heart

The Wailin Jennys with One Voice from Women of The World Acoustic

Bill Frisell with Perritos from The Intercontinentals

Liz Carroll with Lost in the Loop from Lost in the Loop

Yo Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer and Mark O'Connor with Second Time Around from Appalachian Journey

Tuck and Patti with Europa from Love Warriors

Tingsted & Rumbel with The Holly and the Ivy from Star of Wonder

Copper Wimmin with Kinder from The Right To Be Here

Oregon with An Open Door from Prime

Mark O'Connor with Fanfare for the Volunteer from Fanfare for the Volunteer

Alastar Fraser and Natalie Haas with The Referendum from Abundance

Sweet Honey in the Rock with Breaths from Collections 1967-1988

Keola Beamer with Keiki's Dream from A Winter Solstice Reunion

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole with Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World

Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck and Maike Marshall with By The River from Uncommon Ritual

Russell Donnellon with The Unmanifest from Chromangelica

Sovoso with Build A Bridge from Bridges

Nina Gerber with Shenandoah from Sweet Dreams

alastair Fraser and Natalie Haas with Farley Bridge from Abundance

Juan Canizares with Hibrido from Real World Music

David Grisman with Chili Dawg from Dawg '90

Tuck and Patti with Getaway from Learning How to Fly

Avishai Cohen with Come Together from Lyla

George Winston with Joy from December

Russell Donnellon with Flight Home from Chromangelica