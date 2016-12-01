Fado from Portugal on World Tour December 1, 2016

Misia with Verdes Anos from Canto

Custodio Castelo with Tempus from The Art of the Portuguese Fado Guitar

Misia with Danca De Magoas from Garras Dos Sentidos

Margarida Bessa with Lisboa Vai Lisboa Vem from Fado

Cristina Branco with No Sooner Than You UIndress from Sensus

Coimbra Fado with Variacoes Em Si Menor from Verdes Anos

Dulce Pontes with Verdes Anos from Caminhos

Cristina Branco with Ai Vida from Post-Scriptum

Madredeus with Guitarra from Ainda

Cristine Branco with Fim from Murmurios

Mariza with O Silencio Da Guitarra from Fado Curvo

Madredeus with Nevoas da Madrugada fromFaluas Do Tejo

Dulce Pontes with Hora De Fechar from Caminhos

Lula Pena with Fria Claridade from World 2003

Jose Afonso with Saudades De Coimbra from the Rought Guide to Portugal

Lenita Gentil with Sou Um Fado Desta Idade from Rough Guide to Portugal

Margarida Bessa with Fala Da Mulher Sozinha from Fado

Malfald Arnauth with As Fones from Encantamento

Amilia Rodrigues with Primavera from Fado Exquisite Passion

Custodio Castelo wth Martim from The Art of the Portuguese Fado Guitar

Teresa Silva Carvalho with Verdes Sao Os Campos from The Rough Guide to Portugal

Katia Guerreiro with rosa Vermelha from World 2004

Jorge Fernando with Velho Fado from Music From The Wine Lands

Mariza with Oica La O Senhor Vinho from Fado Em Mim

Jorge Fernando with Chuva from World Connection

Custodio Castelo wit in-Quietude from Discover World Music with ARC Music

Maria Ana Bobone with Enigma from Discover World Music with ARC Music

Ensemble Alcatraz with Kitka with Alvorada from Cantigas de Amigo

Realejo with Cancao Do Gaiteiro

Amilia Rodrigues with Foi Deus from Fado Exquisite Passion

Coimbra Fado with Verdes Anos from Verdes Anos

Mariza with Minh'Alma from Terra

Misia with Balada De Coimbra from Canto