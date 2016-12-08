World Musings Thur 12/8: Upcoming acts & the usual unusual

Weekly World Muse (Music) with Bessie Mae Mucho 2-4 pm

Joe Driscoll & Sekou Kouyate “Tamala” from Monistic Theory (2016) on Cumbancha New

Molly's Revenge “Mighty Reels” from Trio (2013) on Molly's Revenge

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum “Cold Frosty Morning” from Winter's Grace (2003) on DogBoy

YoYo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble w Black Sea Motel “Sadila Jana” from Sing Me Home (2016) on Sony Masterworks

Sultans of String w/ Anwar Khurshid “Parchan Shaal Panhwar” from Subcontinental Drift (2015) on Canada Factor

Christa Burch “Love of the Land” from Love of the Land (2009) on Christa Burch

Four Shillings Short “Miri It Is/Blow Ye North Winds Blow” from Blow Ye North Winds Blow (2014) on Four Shillings Short

Susan McKeown & Lindsey Horner “Bold Orion” from Through Bitter Frost & Snow (1997) on Prime CD

Kaila Flexer & Gari Hegedus “Ajuar De Novia Galana/Timarxou Street Dojo” from Teslim (2008) on Next Village

Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol & Whatsnext? “A Dream in Nihavend” from Resolution (2016) on DÜNYA

Michel Bismut “Fauro” from Porte Bonheur (2001) on Al Sur

Pura Vida “Sea Como Sea” from Horizonte (2010) on Pura Vida Local

Virginia Rodrigues “Lapinha” from Mares Profundos (2003) on Natasha Records

Michael Spiro, Wayne Wallace & La Orquesta Sinfonietta “Afro Blue (Obatala')” from Canto América (2016) on Patois

Famara “Famasound” from AfroCaribbean Party (2015) on Putumayo

Christa Burke “The Piper & The Maker” from Love of the Land (2009) on Christa Burch

Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “Earth Moves In a Mysterious Way” from Winter's Grace (2003) on DogBoy

Abdullah Ibrahim “Mindif” from Ekapa Lodumo (2001) on enja

Omar Sosa & Paolo Fresu “Brezza del Verano (feat. Quartetto Alborada)” from Eros (2016) on Ota'



