World Musings Thur 12/8: Upcoming acts & the usual unusual
Weekly World Muse (Music) with Bessie Mae Mucho 2-4 pm
Joe Driscoll & Sekou Kouyate “Tamala” from Monistic Theory (2016) on Cumbancha New
Molly's Revenge “Mighty Reels” from Trio (2013) on Molly's Revenge
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum “Cold Frosty Morning” from Winter's Grace (2003) on DogBoy
YoYo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble w Black Sea Motel “Sadila Jana” from Sing Me Home (2016) on Sony Masterworks
Sultans of String w/ Anwar Khurshid “Parchan Shaal Panhwar” from Subcontinental Drift (2015) on Canada Factor
Christa Burch “Love of the Land” from Love of the Land (2009) on Christa Burch
Four Shillings Short “Miri It Is/Blow Ye North Winds Blow” from Blow Ye North Winds Blow (2014) on Four Shillings Short
Susan McKeown & Lindsey Horner “Bold Orion” from Through Bitter Frost & Snow (1997) on Prime CD
Kaila Flexer & Gari Hegedus “Ajuar De Novia Galana/Timarxou Street Dojo” from Teslim (2008) on Next Village
Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol & Whatsnext? “A Dream in Nihavend” from Resolution (2016) on DÜNYA
Michel Bismut “Fauro” from Porte Bonheur (2001) on Al Sur
Pura Vida “Sea Como Sea” from Horizonte (2010) on Pura Vida Local
Virginia Rodrigues “Lapinha” from Mares Profundos (2003) on Natasha Records
Michael Spiro, Wayne Wallace & La Orquesta Sinfonietta “Afro Blue (Obatala')” from Canto América (2016) on Patois
Famara “Famasound” from AfroCaribbean Party (2015) on Putumayo
Christa Burke “The Piper & The Maker” from Love of the Land (2009) on Christa Burch
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “Earth Moves In a Mysterious Way” from Winter's Grace (2003) on DogBoy
Abdullah Ibrahim “Mindif” from Ekapa Lodumo (2001) on enja
Omar Sosa & Paolo Fresu “Brezza del Verano (feat. Quartetto Alborada)” from Eros (2016) on Ota'