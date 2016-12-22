Upside of Solstice: Celebrations at the crossroads Thurs 12/22/16.
Weekly World Muse with Bessie Mae Mucho 12/22/2016 2 to 4PM
Four Shillings Short “Welcome In Another Year” from Blow Ye North Winds Blow (2014) on Four Shillings Short
Molly's Revenge & Christa Burch “Winter Song” & “Carol of the Bodhrans” from Wintersong (2013) on Molri Music
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “Winter Grace” from Winter's Grace (2004) on DogBoy
Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer “The Ditchling Carol” from American Noel (2008) on Signature Sounds
Frankie Armstrong “Anti-Carol” from Out of Love, Hope & Suffering (1975) on Bay Records
Kermit Ruffins w Christina Ruffins “This Little Light” from Swing This (1999) on Basin Street
Matisyahu “Aish Tamid” from Live at Stubb's (2005) on Red Ink/Epic
Steve Earle “Jerusalem” from Jerusalem (2002) on Artemis
John McCutcheon “Erev Shel Shoshanim” from Festival of Light (1996) on 6 Degrees
The San Diego Jewish Men's Choir “Bendigamos Al Altisimo” from Kochi (2015) on San Diego Jewish Men’s Choir
Marc Cohn “Rock of Ages/Ma'oz Tzur” from Festival of Light (1996) on 6 Degrees
Aretha Franklin “Spirit In the Dark” from Kwanzaa Music (1994) on Rounder
Bruce Green, Tweedie Gibson Clifford Green “I'm So Glad” from Kwanzaa Music (1994) on Rounder
Elizabeth Mitchell & Friends “Great Big Stars” from The Sounding Joy: Christmas Songs In and Out of the Ruth Crawford Seeger Songbook (2013) on Smithsonian Folkways
James Brown “Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year” from James Brown's Funky Christmas (1995) on Polydor
Saffire - The Uppity Blues Women “One Parent Christmas” from Alligator Christmas Collection (1992) on Alligator Records
3 Leg Torso "Silver Bells" from And To All A Good Night (2015) on Meester Records
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “If We Make It Through December” from Winter's Grace (2004) on DogBoy
Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer “Giddyup Said Santa Claus” from American Noel (2008) on Signature Sounds
Joseph Spence “Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town” from Think Global World Christmas (2007) on World Music Network
Nina Simone “Children Go Where I Send Thee” from at the Village Gate (1961) on Roulette
Malathini & the Mahotella Queens w/ the Makgona Tsohle Band “Thokozile” from Kwanzaa Music (1994) on Rounder
Ozomatli “Ya Viene el Sol” from Coming Up - EP (2004) on Concord Records
Ini Kamoze “All I Want for Christmas” from Putumayo World Christmas (2000) on Putumayo
Stefan Smith “All I Want Is Peace On Earth” from Now's The Time (1999) on New Rounder
The Alison Brown Quartet w/ Joe Craven “Silver Bells” from Evergreen (2008) on Compass Records