Musing on Dr Martin Luther King: Weekly World Muse 1/12/17

Weekly World Muse with Bessie Mae Mucho 1/12/2017 2 PM to 4PM Bob Marley & The Wailers “Redemption Song” from Legend (1984) on Tuff Gong Johnie Lewis “I Got to Climb a High Mountain (About Dr. Martin Luther King)” from Blues With A Message (2005) on Arhoolie Champion Jack Dupree “Freedom” from A Portrait of Champion Jack Dupree (2000) on Rounder Heritage Sweet Honey In The Rock "Letter to Dr Martin Luther King" from Live At Carnegie Hall (1988) on Flying Fish The Children of Selma “Someone Died for Me” from Who Will Speak for the Children (1998) on Rounder Laura Love & Orville Johnson “Load Up / Eyes On the Prize” from The Sweeter the Juice (2009) on Ocotoroon Biography/Orville Johnson Music Pops Staples “World In Motion” from Peace to the Neighborhood (1992) on Virgin Records America Moby “Run On” from Blues Lounge (2004) on Putumayo Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir “How Long Watchman” from Good Time, A Good Time (1995) on Tuizer Music Corey Harris “The Bush Is Burning” from Daily Bread (2005) on Rounder Records Meridian Green “Walking to Washington” from Walking to Washington - Single (2004) on Meridian Green Music LOCAL Mavis Staples “Down In Mississippi/Freedom Highway/We Shall Not Be Moved” from Live: Hope at the Hideout (2008) on Anti Billie Holiday “Strange Fruit ” (live) from Ultimate 20 Billie Holiday (2008) on St Clair Paul Roberson “Deep River” from Ballad for Americans (1989) on Vanguard Odetta “Freedom Trilogy/Keep On Movin' It On” from Gonna Let It Shine (2005) on MC Records George Lewis “Down By The Riverside” from Jazz Funeral in New Orleans (1997) on Rycodisc Laura Love & Orville Johnson “Swing Low Sweet Chariot / Swing Down Chariot” from The Sweeter the Juice (2009) on Ocotoroon Biography/Orville Johnson Music The Neville Brothers “Let My People Go/Get Up Stand Up/One Love/People Get Ready” from Live On Planet Earth (1994) on A&M Records Charles Brown “Charles' Chopin Liszt” from In A Grand Style (1999) on Bullseye