Musing on Dr Martin Luther King: Weekly World Muse 1/12/17

Weekly World Muse with Bessie Mae Mucho 1/13/2017 2 to 4PM





Bob Marley & The Wailers “Redemption Song” from Legend (1984) on Tuff Gong

Johnie Lewis “I Got to Climb a High Mountain (About Dr. Martin Luther King)” from Blues With A Message (2005) on Arhoolie

Champion Jack Dupree “Freedom” from A Portrait of Champion Jack Dupree (2000) on Rounder Heritage

Sweet Honey In The Rock "Letter to Dr Martin Luther King" from Live At Carnegie Hall (1988) on Flying Fish

The Children of Selma “Someone Died for Me” from Who Will Speak for the Children (1998) on Rounder

Laura Love & Orville Johnson “Load Up / Eyes On the Prize” from The Sweeter the Juice (2009) on Ocotoroon Biography/Orville Johnson Music

Pops Staples “Peace to the Neighborhood” from Peace to the Neighborhood (1992) on Virgin Records America

Moby “Run On” from Blues Lounge (2004) on Putumayo

Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir “How Long Watchman” from Good Time, A Good Time (1995) on Tuizer Music

Corey Harris “The Bush Is Burning” from Daily Bread (2005) on Rounder Records

Meridian Green “Walking to Washington” from Walking to Washington - Single (2004) on Meridian Green Music LOCAL

Mavis Staples “Down In Mississippi/Freedom Highway/We Shall Not Be Moved” from Live: Hope at the Hideout (2008) on Anti

Billie Holiday “Strange Fruit ” (live) from Ultimate 20 Billie Holiday (2008) on St Clair

Paul Roberson “Deep River” from Ballad for Americans (1989) on Vanguard

Odetta “Freedom Trilogy/Keep On Movin' It On” from Gonna Let It Shine (2005) on MC Records

George Lewis “Down By The Riverside” from Jazz Funeral in New Orleans (1997) on Rycodisc

Laura Love & Orville Johnson “Swing Low Sweet Chariot / Swing Down Chariot” from The Sweeter the Juice (2009) on Ocotoroon Biography/Orville Johnson Music

The Neville Brothers “Let My People Go/Get Up Stand Up/One Love/People Get Ready” from Live On Planet Earth (1994) on A&M Records

Charles Brown “Charles' Chopin Lizst” from In A Grand Style (1999) on Bullseye