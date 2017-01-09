Musing on Dr Martin Luther King: Weekly World Muse 1/12/17
Weekly World Muse with Bessie Mae Mucho 1/13/2017 2 to 4PM
Bob Marley & The Wailers “Redemption Song” from Legend (1984) on Tuff Gong
Johnie Lewis “I Got to Climb a High Mountain (About Dr. Martin Luther King)” from Blues With A Message (2005) on Arhoolie
Champion Jack Dupree “Freedom” from A Portrait of Champion Jack Dupree (2000) on Rounder Heritage
Sweet Honey In The Rock "Letter to Dr Martin Luther King" from Live At Carnegie Hall (1988) on Flying Fish
The Children of Selma “Someone Died for Me” from Who Will Speak for the Children (1998) on Rounder
Laura Love & Orville Johnson “Load Up / Eyes On the Prize” from The Sweeter the Juice (2009) on Ocotoroon Biography/Orville Johnson Music
Pops Staples “Peace to the Neighborhood” from Peace to the Neighborhood (1992) on Virgin Records America
Moby “Run On” from Blues Lounge (2004) on Putumayo
Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir “How Long Watchman” from Good Time, A Good Time (1995) on Tuizer Music
Corey Harris “The Bush Is Burning” from Daily Bread (2005) on Rounder Records
Meridian Green “Walking to Washington” from Walking to Washington - Single (2004) on Meridian Green Music LOCAL
Mavis Staples “Down In Mississippi/Freedom Highway/We Shall Not Be Moved” from Live: Hope at the Hideout (2008) on Anti
Billie Holiday “Strange Fruit ” (live) from Ultimate 20 Billie Holiday (2008) on St Clair
Paul Roberson “Deep River” from Ballad for Americans (1989) on Vanguard
Odetta “Freedom Trilogy/Keep On Movin' It On” from Gonna Let It Shine (2005) on MC Records
George Lewis “Down By The Riverside” from Jazz Funeral in New Orleans (1997) on Rycodisc
Laura Love & Orville Johnson “Swing Low Sweet Chariot / Swing Down Chariot” from The Sweeter the Juice (2009) on Ocotoroon Biography/Orville Johnson Music
The Neville Brothers “Let My People Go/Get Up Stand Up/One Love/People Get Ready” from Live On Planet Earth (1994) on A&M Records
Charles Brown “Charles' Chopin Lizst” from In A Grand Style (1999) on Bullseye