Music Without Borders with Joel Cohen 12/19/2016

10:02AM-10:07AM (4:27) Balanescu Quartet “High Life for Strings” composed by David Byrne from Balanescu Quartet (1992) on Argo

10:10AM-11:01AM (51:42) Herbert von Karajan & Berliner Philharmoniker “Symphony No.10 in e minor, op.93: I Moderato; II Allegro; III Allegretto; IV Andante-Allegro” composed by Dmitri Shostakovitch from 100 Years of the Berlin Philharmonic (1982) on Deutsche Grammophon

11:09AM-11:38AM (28:56) La Capella Reial de Catalunya/Jordi Savall “La Trulla” composed by Bartolomeu Càrceres from Villancicos & Ensaladas (1990) on Astree

11:39AM-11:45AM (5:45) Ralph Towner & Gary Peacock “Flutter Step” composed by Ralph Towner from Oracle (1994) on ecm

11:46AM-11:57AM (11:17) Two Pianists (Nina Schumann and Luis Magalhaes “Symphonic Dances, op.45, No.1-Non Allegro-Lento-Tempo I” composed by Sergei RACHMANINOFF from Complete Works for Two Pianos (2007) on Universal Music Portugal

11:57AM-11:59AM (1:59) Ralph Towner & Gary Peacock “Oleander Etude” composed by Ralph Towner from Time Line on ecm