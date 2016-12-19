www.kzyx.org

Thursday, December 22nd

Last update03:42:05 PM

Music Without Borders with Joel Cohen 12/19/2016

Music Without Borders
Music Without Borders
Music Without Borders airs on alternate Mondays from 10 am to 12 pm and is hosted by Joel Cohen.
on Monday, 19 December 2016

10:02AM-10:07AM (4:27) Balanescu Quartet “High Life for Strings” composed by David Byrne from Balanescu Quartet (1992) on Argo

10:10AM-11:01AM (51:42) Herbert von Karajan & Berliner Philharmoniker “Symphony No.10 in e minor, op.93: I Moderato; II Allegro; III Allegretto; IV Andante-Allegro” composed by Dmitri Shostakovitch from 100 Years of the Berlin Philharmonic (1982) on Deutsche Grammophon

 

11:09AM-11:38AM (28:56) La Capella Reial de Catalunya/Jordi Savall “La Trulla” composed by Bartolomeu Càrceres from Villancicos & Ensaladas (1990) on Astree

 

11:39AM-11:45AM (5:45) Ralph Towner & Gary Peacock “Flutter Step” composed by Ralph Towner from Oracle (1994) on ecm

 

11:46AM-11:57AM (11:17) Two Pianists (Nina Schumann and Luis Magalhaes “Symphonic Dances, op.45, No.1-Non Allegro-Lento-Tempo I” composed by Sergei RACHMANINOFF from Complete Works for Two Pianos (2007) on Universal Music Portugal

 

11:57AM-11:59AM (1:59) Ralph Towner & Gary Peacock “Oleander Etude” composed by Ralph Towner from Time Line on ecm

Music Without Borders
Music Without Borders airs on alternate Mondays from 10 am to 12 pm and is hosted by Joel Cohen.

