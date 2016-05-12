www.kzyx.org

Thursday, December 22nd

Music Without Borders with Joel Cohen 12/05/2016

Music Without Borders airs on alternate Mondays from 10 am to 12 pm and is hosted by Joel Cohen.
on Monday, 05 December 2016 in Uncategorized

10:03AM-10:07AM (4:27) Brad Richter “Straelener Wald: I Licht; II Schatten” composed by Brad Richter from American Landscapes for Guitar (2011) on Blue Griffin Recordings

10:15AM-10:30AM (15:36) Leonard Slatkin & Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra “Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis” composed by Ralph Vaughan-Williams from Vaughan-Williams, Barber, Grainger, etc. (1981) on Telarc

 

10:33AM-10:47AM (14:17) Bruno Belthoise & Christina Margotto “3rd Book (3. Caderno)” composed by Fernando Lopes-Graça from Lopes-Graça: Melodias Rusticas Portuguesas on Disques Coriolan Local

 

10:49AM-10:54AM (5:00) Groupe Inongo “Invention in 3 voices, BWV 789” composed by Inongo/J.S. Bach from Lambarena (2016) on Celluloid New

 

10:57AM-11:03AM (6:03) Oon: Paul Hanson and Ariane C Cap “Emerald Mile” composed by Paul Hanson from Polaris (2013) on Oonband.com Local

 

11:03AM-11:33AM (30:05) Chiara Quartet “Quartet No. 6” composed by Bela Bartok from Bartok by Heart (2016) on Azica New

 

11:39AM-11:43AM (4:28) Ralph Towner “The Reluctant Bride” composed by Ralph Towner from Ana (1997) on ecm

 

11:43AM-11:49AM (5:14) Ralph Towner “Tale of Saverio” composed by Ralph Towner from Ana (1997) on ecm

 

11:50AM-11:59AM (9:23) Astor Piazzolla and Kronos Quartet “from Five Tango Sensations, I Asleep; V Fear” composed by Astor Piazzolla from Five Tango Sensations (1991) on ELEKTRA NONESUCH

