www.kzyx.org

Thursday, December 22nd

Last update03:42:05 PM

Music Without Borders with Joel Cohen 11/21/2016

Music Without Borders
Posted by Music Without Borders
Music Without Borders airs on alternate Mondays from 10 am to 12 pm and is hosted by Joel Cohen.
on Monday, 21 November 2016 in Uncategorized

10:04AM-10:07AM (3:07) Ralph Towner “Haunted” composed by Ralph Towner from Anthem (2001) on ecm

10:13AM-11:06AM (52:27) Berlin Philharmonic & Carlo Maria Giulini “I Requiem, II Dies Irae” composed by Giuseppi Verdi from Verdi Requiem (1989) on Deutsche Gramophon

 

11:09AM-11:14AM (5:26) Ralph Towner & Gary Burton “Vessel” composed by Ralph Towner from Slide Show on Universal Music Classics & Jazz

 

11:19AM-11:54AM (35:05) L'Archibudelli & Jos van Immerseel “Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667 'The Trout': I. Allegro vivace; II Andante; III Scherzo. Presto; IV Tema. Andantino-Variations I-V - Allegretto; V Finale. Allegro giusto” composed by Franz Schubert from Schubert: Trout Quintet, Arpeggione Sonata, Notturno (1998) on Sony Classical

 

11:54AM-12:01PM (6:57) Ralph Towner “Les Douzilles” composed by Ralph Towner from Ana (1997) on ecm

