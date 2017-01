Music Without Borders with Joel Cohen 01/16/2017

10:01AM-10:05AM (4:29) Ralph Towner & Peter Erskine “Magnolia Island” composed by Ralph Towner from Open Letter (1992) on ecm

10:12AM-11:00AM (48:00) Alban Berg Quartet & Heinrich Schiff “String Quintet in C major D.956 (op. posth. 163): I. Allegro ma non troppo; II. Adagio; III. Scherzo (Presto) & Trio (Andante sostenuto); IV. Allegretto” composed by Schubert from Schubert: String Quintet (1983) on EMI

11:02AM-11:10AM (8:15) Brandon Ridenour, Naomi Kudo “Preludes: #5 (Book 2) Bruyeres; #11 (Book 1) La Danse du Puck; #8 (Book 1) La fille aux cheveux de lin” composed by Claude DEBUSSY from Fantasies and Farytails (2014) on brandonridenour.com

11:11AM-11:27AM (15:12) George Szell & Cleveland Orchestra “Partita for Orchestra; I Toccata, II Pastorale Siciliana; III Giga burlesca” composed by William Walton from Walton: Symphony No.2 etc. (1959) on Masterworks Portrait

11:31AM-11:34AM (3:12) Patrick Wood “A Set of Tunigs: Allemande, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande” composed by Thomas Baltzar from Complete Works for Unaccompanied Violin (2007) on MSR Classics

11:37AM-12:02PM (24:36) Joanna Kurkowicz, Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Ruben Silva “Svara-Yantra, I Alap Rag Mishra Pilu; II Rag Kerwani; III Joy” composed by Shirish Korde from Svara-Yantra (2006) on Neuma