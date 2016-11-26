Humble Pie November 26, 2016 Thought + Playlist

Thought: You have to be careful about being too careful.

PLAYLIST: 09:02AM-09:05AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:05AM-09:08AM (3:37) The Love Leighs “Feet Wet” from All Your Talk of Love on The Love Leighs

09:08AM-09:13AM (4:33) Jorma Kaukonen “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” from Ain't In No Hurry on Red House Records

09:13AM-09:18AM (5:25) Christine Lavin “French Toast Bread Pudding” from One Meat Ball (2006) on Appleseed

09:18AM-09:21AM (2:56) Rodney Dillard & The Dillard Band “Wicker Rocking Chair” from I Wish Life Was Like Mayberry (2010) on Rural Rhythm Records

09:21AM Set break

09:23AM-09:25AM (2:54) Wilf Carter (Montana Slim) “It's Great To Be Back In The Saddle” from Old Faithful: Songs from the Saddle on Jasmine Records

09:25AM-09:28AM (2:46) Patsy Montana “Give Me a Home in Montana” from I'm Going West to Texas (2006) on BACM Records

09:28AM-09:31AM (2:55) Tex Morton “Mandrake” from Old Faithful: Songs From The Saddle on Jasmine Records

09:31AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:33AM-09:35AM (2:55) Tenneva Ramblers “Miss Liza Poor Gal” from The Bristol Sessions Vol.1 on RCA

09:35AM-09:39AM (3:07) Jimmie Rodgers “The Soldier's Sweetheart” from The Bristol Sessions Vol.1 on RCA

09:39AM Set break

09:41AM-09:43AM (2:45) Eddy Arnold “What Is Life Without Love?” from Tennessee Plough Boy on Jasmine

09:43AM-09:46AM (2:48) Jenny Lou Carson “Go West Young Man Go West” from The Chin Up Girl on BACM

09:46AM-09:49AM (2:36) Tin Ear Tanner “I Used to Work in Chicago” from Swinging Hollywood Hillbilly Cowboys: West Coast Indies on Proper Records

09:49AM-09:51AM (2:41) Betsy Gay “Hound Dog” from Hollywood Hillbilly Cowboys: West Coast Indies on Proper Records

09:51AM-09:54AM (2:50) Hank Williams “On the Banks of the Old Pontchartrain” from Move It On Over on Proper Records

09:54AM-09:57AM (2:31) Rosalie Allen “You Ain't Where You Come from Now” from "The Hillbilly Yodel Star of the 1940s" on Cattle Compact

09:57AM Set break

10:03AM-10:05AM (2:09) Claire Lynch “I'm Movin'” from Love Light (2000) on New Rounder

10:05AM-10:08AM (3:28) Front Range “Sing Me A River” from Silent Ground (2000) on Sugar Hill

10:08AM-10:12AM (4:14) Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “Dream of a Home” from The Oak and the Laurel (1995) on Rounder

10:12AM-10:17AM (4:49) The Cache Valley Drifters “Green Eyes” from White Room on CMH

10:17AM Set break

10:18AM-10:22AM (4:58) Steve Earle “Christmas in Washington” from El Corazón (1997) on Warner Bros.

10:22AM-10:27AM (4:14) Rhiannon Giddens “Last Kind Words” from Tomorrow Is My Turn (2015) on Nonesuch

10:27AM-10:29AM (2:25) Tim O'Brien “Wicked Messenger” from Red On Blonde (1996) on Sugar Hill

10:29AM-10:32AM (3:03) Laura Love “Can't Understand” composed by laura love from NeGrass (2007) on Octoroon Biography

10:32AM Set break

10:33AM-10:36AM (3:28) Lyle Lovett “Long Tall Texan (feat. Randy Newman)” from The Road to Ensenada (1996) on Wrasse Records Ltd.

10:36AM-10:40AM (4:23) Joan Baez “Diamonds and Rust” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

10:40AM-10:45AM (4:17) Greg Brown “Lord I Have Made You a Place In My Heart” composed by Greg Brown from The Poet Game (1994) on Red House

10:45AM-10:49AM (4:04) TONY FURTADO “I Will” from Within Reach (1992) on Rounder Records

10:49AM-10:52AM (3:40) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band “You Are My Flower” from Will the Circle Be Unbroken (2002) on Capitol

10:52AM Set break

10:54AM-10:57AM (3:39) The Delta Sisters “Texas Girl” from Music from the Old Timey Hotel (1994) on Ubik Sound