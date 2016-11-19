Humble Pie November 19, 2016 Thought + Playlist

THOUGHT: “Inaction may be the biggest form of action.” Jerry Brown

PLAYLIST: 09:02AM-09:05AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:05AM-09:09AM (4:08) Indigo Girls “American Tune” from Turn of the Decade- Ben and Jerrys Newport folk Festival on Red House

09:09AM-09:13AM (3:47) Leonard Cohen “Suzanne” from The Essential Leonard Cohen (2002) on columbia

09:13AM-09:17AM (4:13) Crooked Still “Wading Deep Waters” from Wells for Zoë - Water for Life on Compass Records Group

09:17AM-09:21AM (3:50) Greg Brown “Sailing Down My Golden River” from Where Have All The Flowers Gone on Appleseed

09:21AM Set break

09:22AM-09:24AM (2:49) Buchanan Brothers “The Silver Meteor” from Country Brothers-Brother Bands of Country Music on Jasmine Records

09:24AM-09:27AM (2:41) Girls of the Golden West “Texas Moon” from Roll Along Prairie Moon (2004) on B.A.C.M.

09:27AM-09:31AM (3:38) The Monroe Brothers, Bill and Charlie Monroe “New River Train” from The Essential Bill Monroe and the Monroe Brothers on RCA

09:31AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:33AM-09:35AM (2:54) Clarence Ashley “Coo Coo Bird” from Anthology of American Folk Music on Smithsonian/Folkways

09:35AM-09:38AM (2:58) Buell Kazee “East Virginia” from Anthology of American Folk Music (1997) on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

09:38AM Set break

09:40AM-09:42AM (2:43) Milton Brown & His Muscial Brownies “Oh You Pretty Woman” from Brownies Stomp on Proper Records

09:42AM-09:45AM (2:39) Cindy Walker “Now or Never” from Till The End Of Time (2006) on BACM Records

09:45AM-09:48AM (3:02) Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys “Sugar Blues” from The King of Western Swing on ASV

09:48AM-09:50AM (2:32) Melissa Monroe “Theres' No Room In My Heart For The Blues” from Treating Her Wrong on Jasmine Records

09:50AM-09:53AM (2:47) Al Dexter & His Troopers “I'm Losing My Mind Over You” from Pistol Packin' Mama on ASV

09:53AM-09:55AM (2:06) The Maddox Brothers & Rose “I Want to Live and Love” from America's Most Colorful Hillbilly Band, Vol. 1 (1993) on Arhoolie Records

09:55AM-09:58AM (2:40) Spade Cooley “Time Changes Everything” from Swingin' The Devils Dream on Proper Records

09:58AM Set break

10:03AM-10:05AM (2:40) John Prine “Who's Gonna Take The Garbage Out?” from For Better, Or Worse on Oh Boy Records

10:05AM-10:09AM (4:17) Madeleine Peyroux “Hard Times Come Again No More” from Secular Hymns on Impulse

10:09AM-10:13AM (3:55) Del McCoury Band “Moneyland” from Moneyland (2008) on McCoury Music

10:13AM Set break

10:15AM-10:18AM (3:58) Joan Baez “The Water Is Wide” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

10:18AM-10:20AM (1:30) Studs Terkel “Blessed Be The Nation” from Where Have All The Flowers Gone on Appleseed

10:20AM-10:25AM (4:37) Lucinda Williams “Born to Be Loved” composed by Lucinda Williams from Blessed (2011) on Lost Highway

10:25AM-10:29AM (4:20) Loudin Wainwright III “Pretty Good Day” from Social Studies on Rykodisc

10:29AM-10:35AM (6:04) Leonard Cohen “Dance Me To The End Of Love” from The Essential Leonard Cohen (2002) on columbia

10:35AM Set break

10:36AM-10:40AM (4:43) Dwight Yoakam “Purple Rain” from Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars… on Sugar Hill Records

10:40AM-10:43AM (2:51) Leyla McCalla “Let it Fall” from A Day for the Hunter, a Day for the Prey on Jazz Village

10:43AM-10:47AM (3:35) Rodney Dillard & The Dillard Band “There is a Time” from I Wish Life Was Like Mayberry (2010) on Rural Rhythm Records

10:47AM-10:52AM (5:17) Steep Canyon Rangers “Knob Creek” from Nobody Knows You (2012) on Rounder

10:52AM-10:56AM (3:39) Doc Watson & David Grisman “What Is a Home Without Love?” from Doc & Dawg (1997) on Acoustic Disc

10:56AM Set break

10:55AM-10:57AM (2:25) Peter Paul and Mary “This Land is Your Land” from Around the Campfire on Warner Brothers