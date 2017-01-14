Humble Pie January 14, 2017

Thought: The world will not change until we do.

PlayList: 09:02AM-09:05AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:05AM-09:09AM (3:59) Joan Baez “Catch the Wind” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

09:09AM-09:12AM (3:24) Johnny Cash “Further On Up The Road” from American V: A Hundred Highways on Lost Highway

09:12AM-09:14AM (2:10) Sweet Honey in the Rock “Nature song” from Still the Same Me (2000) on New Rounder

09:14AM-09:18AM (3:40) Peter Rowan “Oh, Susanna” from Peter Rowan with the Red Hot Pickers on Sugar Hill

09:18AM Set break

09:19AM-09:21AM (2:55) Bill Monroe & the Monroe Brothers “The Coupon Song” from The Essential Bill Monroe and the Monroe Brothers on RCA

09:21AM-09:24AM (2:08) Overstake Sisters “Long, Long Ago” from I'm Riding on a Rainbow on B.A.C.M.

09:24AM-09:26AM (2:54) Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies “Sweet Georgia Brown” from Brownie Special on Proper Records

09:26AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:29AM-09:32AM (3:02) Homer Callahan “Rattle Snake Daddy” from White Country Blues on Columbia/Legacy

09:32AM-09:34AM (2:30) W. Lee O'Daniel & His Hillbilly Boys “Tuck Away My Lonesome Blues” from White Country Blues on Columbia/Legacy

09:34AM Set break

09:36AM-09:38AM (2:30) Light Crust Doughboys “Alice Blue Gown” from Stompin' Singers & Western Swingers: Tulsa Twist on Proper Records

09:38AM-09:41AM (3:05) The Dinning Sisters & George Barnes “San Antonio Rose” from Back In Country Style (feat. George Barnes) (2002) on Jasmine Records

09:41AM-09:44AM (2:47) Hank Williams “Rootie Tootie” from Move It On Over on Proper Records

09:44AM-09:46AM (2:24) Carolina Cotton “You Always Keep Me In Hot Water” from Yodeling Blonde Bombshell Volume 1 (2005) on Kit Fox

09:46AM-09:49AM (2:27) Tennessee Ernie Ford “Tennessee Border” from Rock City Boogie (2014) on Proper Records

09:49AM Set break

09:50AM-09:53AM (3:01) Paul Robeson “Joe Hill” from Classic Labor Songs from Smithsonian Folkways (2006) on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

09:53AM-09:56AM (3:15) Judy Collins “Little Brown Dog” from The Greenwich Village Folk Scene on Not New Music

09:56AM-09:59AM (2:53) Bob Gibson “Daddy Roll 'em” from The Greenwich Village Folk Scene on Not Now Music

09:59AM Set break

10:02AM-10:05AM (3:50) Doc Watson “Grandfather's Clock (Sugar Hill Version)” from My Dear Old Southern Home (1993) on Sugar Hill

10:05AM-10:09AM (3:52) Gillian Welch “Tear My Stillhouse Down” from Boots No.1 on Acony Records

10:09AM-10:13AM (3:42) Ralph Stanley “Storms Are on the Ocean” from A Distant Land to Roam - Songs of the Carter Family on DMZ/Columbia

10:13AM-10:16AM (2:41) Valerie Smith “Big Ol' Train” from Turtle Wings (2003) on Bell Buckle Records

10:16AM-10:20AM (3:52) Old Crow Medicine Show “Wagon Wheel” from O.C.M.S. (2004) on Nettwerk

10:20AM Set break

10:22AM-10:24AM (2:19) Wylie and the Wild West “Ridin' Rockin' Rollin'” from Ridin' The Highline on Rounder

10:24AM-10:27AM (3:30) Ranch Romance “When the Bloom is on the Sage” from Western Dream (1989) on Sugar Hill

10:27AM-10:32AM (4:50) Tom Russell “Roanie” from Cowboy Real on Philo

10:32AM-10:36AM (3:58) Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands “Texas Bluebonnets” from Live (2008) on Spruce and Maple Music

10:36AM-10:39AM (2:23) Riders In the Sky “Way Out There” from Silver Jubilee (2003) on Acoustic Disc

10:39AM Set break

10:40AM-10:43AM (3:53) Larry Stephenson Band “Kentucky Waltz” from Weep Little Willow on Whysper Dream Music

10:43AM-10:47AM (3:30) Rhonda Vincent “Rhythm of the Wheels” from All American Bluegrass Girl (2006) on Rounder Records

10:47AM-10:50AM (3:11) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band “Grand Ole Opry Song” from Will the Circle Be Unbroken (2002) on Capitol

10:50AM-10:55AM (4:41) Alison Krauss “Oh, Atlanta” from Now That I've Found You: A Collection (1995) on Rounder

10:55AM Set break

10:54AM-10:57AM (3:34) Elephant Revival “Season Song” from Petals on Thirty Tigers