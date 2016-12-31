Humble Pie December 31, 2016 Thought + Playlist

Thought: Fools live to regret their words, the wise regret their silence.

PLAYLIST: 09:02AM-09:05AM (3:20) Chet Atkins w/Tommy Emmanuel “To "B" or Not To "B"” from The Day The Fingerpickers Took Over The World on columbia

09:05AM-09:08AM (3:16) Gillian Welch “Riverboat Song” from Boots No.1: The Official Revival Bootleg on Acony Records

09:08AM-09:12AM (3:53) Larry Stephenson Band “Kentucky Waltz” from Weep Little Willow on Whysper Dream Music

09:12AM-09:15AM (3:18) The Bombadils “I'll Remember You Love in My Prayers” from new shoes on Borealis

09:15AM-09:18AM (2:58) Doc Watson “Make Me a Pallet” from Memories (1975) on Sugar Hill Records

09:18AM Set break

09:20AM-09:22AM (2:35) Roy Acuff “Freight Train Blues (Original)” from Wabash Cannonball on Proper Records

09:22AM-09:25AM (2:25) Millie and Dolly Good “Silvery Moon On The Golden Gate” from Songs of the West on Old Homestead

09:25AM-09:28AM (3:26) MILTON BROWN & HIS MUSICAL BROWNIES “Brownie Special” from Brownie Special on Proper Records

09:28AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:31AM-09:34AM (3:44) Cannon's Jug Stompers “Minglewood Blues” from Anthology of American folk Music (2008) on Smithsonian/Folkways

09:34AM-09:37AM (2:55) Blind Lemon Jefferson “Rabbit Foot Blues” from Anthology of American Folk Music on Smithsonian Folkways

09:37AM Set break

09:39AM-09:41AM (2:52) Eddy Arnold “Take Me in Your Arms and Hold Me” from Early Hits of The Tennessee Plowboy (2000) on ASV

09:41AM-09:44AM (2:51) Cindy Walker “I Want To Go To Mexico” composed by Walker from Till The End Of Time (2006) on BACM Records

09:44AM-09:47AM (2:45) Al Dexter “Rosalita” from Pistol Packin' Mama on ASV

09:47AM-09:49AM (1:44) Jean Sheppard “Jambalaya (on the Bayou)” from Rounding Up The Gals on Jasmine

09:49AM-09:52AM (3:30) Tennessee Ernie Ford “Smoky Mountain Boogie (Extended Version)” from His Greatist Hits Vol. 1 on Jasmine

09:52AM Set break

09:53AM-09:55AM (2:57) The New Lost City Ramblers “Bill Morgan and His Gal” from Classic Old-Time Music on Smithsonian Folkways Records

09:55AM-09:59AM (4:02) Elizabeth Cotton “Freight Train” from Roots of Folk on Vanguard

09:59AM Set break

10:03AM-10:07AM (4:36) Joan Baez “House of the Rising Sun” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

10:07AM-10:12AM (4:41) Pete Seeger “We Shall Overcome” from Pete Seeger's Greatest Hits on Columbia/Legacy

10:12AM-10:15AM (2:46) Iris Dement “Let the Mystery Be” composed by Iris Dement from Infamous Angel (1993) on Sugar Hill

10:15AM-10:18AM (3:40) Bob Gibson & Hamilton Camp “Well, Well, Well” from Greatest Folksingers of the Sixties on Vanguard

10:18AM Set break

10:19AM-10:21AM (2:44) Peter Rowan “Pretty Little Blanco River Waltz” composed by Peter Rowan from Bluegrass Boy (1996) on Sugar Hill

10:21AM-10:24AM (2:47) Madeleine Peyroux “The Highway Kind” from Secular Hymns on Impulse

10:24AM-10:27AM (2:36) Larry Stephenson Band “Before I Met You” from Weep Little Willow on Whysper Dream Music

10:27AM-10:30AM (3:17) Leyla McCalla “Little Sparrow” from A Day for the Hunter, a Day for the Prey on Jazz Village

10:30AM-10:33AM (3:06) Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers “King Tut” composed by Steve Martin from Rare Bird Alert (2011) on Rounder

10:33AM-10:35AM (1:44) Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick “Oh! Susanna” from Laurie & Kathy Sing Songs of Vern & Ray (2014) on Spruce and Maple Music

10:35AM-10:39AM (3:59) Old Crow Medicine Show “Ain't It Enough” from Carry Me Back (2012) on (RED) ATO Records

10:39AM Set break

10:40AM-10:42AM (2:55) Lyle Lovett “More Pretty Girls Than One” from Step Inside This House on MCA

10:42AM-10:45AM (2:09) Claire Lynch “I'm Movin'” composed by Claire Lynch from Love Light (2000) on New Rounder

10:45AM-10:48AM (3:23) Pokey LaFarge “Something in the Water” from Something in the Water on Rounder

10:48AM-10:51AM (3:25) Hot Club of Cowtown “There'll Be Some Changes Made” from Tall Tales (2008) on Hightone

10:51AM-10:54AM (2:30) Nickel Creek “The Fox” from Nickel Creek (2000) on Sugar Hill Records

10:54AM Set break

10:55AM-10:57AM (2:30) Bob Gibson “The Man Who Turns The Damn Thing Off And On” from Makin' A Mess: Bob Gibson sings the songs of Shel Silverstein on Asylum