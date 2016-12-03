Humble Pie December 3, 2016 Thought + Playlist

Thought: The perfect is the enemy of the good.

PLAYLIST: 09:01AM-09:04AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:04AM-09:07AM (3:27) Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan and Stark Sands “Five Hundred Miles” composed by Hedy West from Inside Llewyn Davis on Nonesuch

09:07AM-09:11AM (3:18) Johnny Cash “Love's Been Good To Me” from American V: A Hundred Highways on Lost Highway

09:11AM-09:15AM (4:37) Carolina Chocolate Drops “Leaving Eden” from Leaving Eden (2012) on Nonesuch

09:15AM-09:19AM (3:20) Peter Rowan “Stableboy Blues” composed by Peter Rowan from Bluegrass Boy (1996) on Sugar Hill

09:19AM Set break

09:20AM-09:22AM (2:42) Sons of the Pioneers “One More Ride” from Sons of the Pioneers: Country Music Hall of Fame Series on MCA

09:22AM-09:25AM (2:56) Patsy Montana “Old Nevada Moon” from The Best Of Patsy Montana (2001) on Sony

09:25AM-09:28AM (2:46) Gene Autry “Back in the Saddle Again” from Always Your Pal, Gene Autry on Sony Music

09:28AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:30AM-09:33AM (3:11) Mississippi Sheiks “Lazy Lazy River” from Folks, He Sure Do Pull Some Bow! on Old Hat Records

09:33AM-09:36AM (3:14) Walter Jacobs and Lonnie Carter “The Jazz Fiddler” from "Folk, He Sure Do Pull Some Bow!" on Old Hat

09:36AM Set break

09:38AM-09:40AM (2:52) Light Crust Doughboys “I'm a Ding Dong Daddy” from Light Crust Doughboys 1936-1941 on Krazy Kat

09:40AM-09:42AM (2:04) The Dinning Sisters “You Are My Sunshine (feat. George Barnes)” from Back In Country Style (feat. George Barnes) (2002) on Jasmine Records

09:42AM-09:45AM (2:52) Red Foley “The Lovebug” from Tennessee Saturday Night (2002) on Proper

09:45AM-09:48AM (2:23) Jenny Lou Carson “I L.O.V.E. YOU” from The Chin-Up Girl on B.A.C.M.

09:48AM Set break

09:48AM-09:51AM (3:37) Kingston Trio “M.T.A.” from Vanguard Roots of Folk on Vanguard

09:51AM-09:54AM (3:13) Odetta “John Henry (Live)” from Greatest Folk Singers of the Sixties on Vanguard

09:54AM-09:58AM (3:58) Ian & Sylvia “Early Morning Rain” from Vanguard Roots of Folk on Vanguard

09:58AM Set break

10:01AM-10:04AM (3:34) Elephant Revival “Season Song” composed by Elephant Revival from Petals on Thirty Tigers

10:04AM-10:07AM (3:24) Madeleine Peyroux “Tango Till They’re Sore” from Secular Hymns on Impulse

10:07AM-10:11AM (3:25) Leonard Cohen “The Partisan” from The Essential Leonard Cohen (2002) on Sony Music

10:11AM-10:14AM (3:35) Joan Baez “God is God” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

10:14AM-10:18AM (3:48) The Pines “What Good Am I?” from A Nod to Bob 2 on Red House

10:18AM Set break

10:20AM-10:22AM (2:48) John Prine “Just Waitin'” from For Better, Or Worse on Oh Boy Records

10:22AM-10:27AM (4:53) Sarah Jarosz “Simple Twist of Fate” from Build Me Up From Bones (2013) on SUGAR HILL (SUH)

10:27AM-10:30AM (2:56) The Del McCoury Band “Because You Took Me in out of the Rain” from Del and Woody on McCoury Music

10:30AM-10:34AM (3:52) Pieta Brown “Don't Turn Away” from Pieta Brown (2002) on Trailer Records

10:34AM-10:39AM (4:39) Alison Krauss and Union Station “The Boy Who Wouldn't Hoe Corn” from New Favorite (2009) on Rounder Records

10:39AM-10:43AM (3:57) Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “Alaska” from Guest House (2004) on High Tone

10:43AM Set break

10:45AM-10:49AM (4:04) Carter Brothers “Why You been Gone So Long” from CedarHouse (2001) on Spaceman Music

10:49AM-10:53AM (4:02) Nanci Griffith & Friends “Summer Wages” from Other Voices, Too (A Trip Back To Bountiful) on Elektra

10:53AM Set break

10:53AM-10:57AM (4:26) Eric Bibb “I Heard the Angels Singing” from Painting Signs (2005) on Earthbeat! Records