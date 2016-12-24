Humble Pie December 24, 2016 Thought + Playlist

Thought: It’s never too late to have a happy childhood.

PLAYLIST: 09:02AM-09:05AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:05AM-09:10AM (4:50) The Wailin' Jennys “Arlington (Live)” from Live At the Mauch Chunk Opera House (2009) on Redhouse

09:10AM-09:12AM (1:53) Bob Gibson “Joy Joy” from Joy Joy The Young and Wonderful Bob Gibson on Riverside

09:12AM-09:15AM (2:59) Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum “Christmas Time Is Coming” from Winter's Grace (2004) on Signature Sounds

09:15AM-09:18AM (3:33) Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen “Turn Turn Turn (To Everything There Is a Season) (Live at Edwards Barn/Nipomo/2009)” from At Edwards Barn (2010) on Rounder

09:18AM Set break

09:20AM-09:22AM (2:35) TEX RITTER “Christmas Carols by the Old Corral” from Hillbilly Holiday (1961) on Rhino

09:22AM-09:24AM (1:47) Overstake Sisters “I'm Riding On A Rainbow” from I'm Riding on a Rainbow on B.A.C.M.

09:24AM-09:27AM (3:08) Gene Autry “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” from The Essential Gene Autry (2005) on Columbia/Legacy

09:27AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:29AM-09:32AM (3:01) Ernest Phipps & His Holiness Singers “Shine On Me” from Anthology of American Folk Music on Smithsonian Folkways Records

09:32AM-09:35AM (3:14) Mississippi John Hurt “Spike Driver Blues” from Anthology of American Folk Music on Smithsonian Folkways

09:35AM Set break

09:38AM-09:40AM (2:41) Carolina Cotton “Lovin' Ducky Daddy” from Yodeling Blonde Bombshell, Vol. 2 (2009) on Kit Fox

09:40AM-09:43AM (3:03) Lonzo & Oscar “I'm My Own Grandpa (Original Starday Recording)” from Novelty Songs on Trikont

09:43AM-09:45AM (2:12) The Davis Sisters “Christmas Boogie” from Hillbilly Holiday on Rhino

09:45AM-09:49AM (3:07) The Ink Spots “Mama Don't Allow” from Novelty Songs on Trikont

09:49AM-09:52AM (3:09) Hank Snow “Reindeer Boogie” from Hillbilly Holiday on Rhino

09:52AM-09:55AM (3:07) Memphis Jug Band “Insane Crazy Blues” from Novelty Songs on Trikont

09:55AM-09:57AM (2:16) Brenda Lee “I'm Gonna Lasso Santa Claus” from Hillbilly Holiday on Rhino

09:57AM-10:00AM (3:22) Hoosier Hot Shots “San” from Rural Rhythm on Columbia/Legacy

10:00AM Set break

10:04AM-10:08AM (4:58) Steve Earle “Christmas in Washington” composed by Steve Earle from El Corazón (1997) on Warner Bros.

10:08AM-10:12AM (3:12) Holly Tannen “Brownies for Breakfast” from Crazy Laughter: Seven Years With the Spirit of Arthur Rimbaud (2007) on Gold Leaf Records

10:12AM-10:19AM (6:52) John McCutcheon “Christmas In the Trenches (Live)” composed by John McCutcheon from Live At Wolf Trap (1992) on Rounder

10:19AM-10:21AM (2:23) Robin & Linda Williams “Old Toy Trains” from The First Christmas Gift (2005) on Red House Records

10:21AM Set break

10:22AM-10:27AM (5:25) Christine Lavin “French Toast Bread Pudding” from One Meat Ball (2006) on Appleseed

10:27AM-10:33AM (6:21) Michael Martin Murphy “Cowboy Christmas Ball” from Christmas at Mountain Stage on Blue Plate Music

10:33AM-10:38AM (4:43) Dolly Parton “Peace Train” composed by Cat Stevens from Treasures (1996) on Rising Tide

10:38AM-10:41AM (2:59) Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers “That White Christmas Song” from Sugar Plums on Sugar Hill

10:41AM-10:45AM (3:35) Joan Baez “God is God” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

10:45AM-10:51AM (5:57) The Persuasions “Imagine” from Sings the Beatles on Chesky

10:51AM-10:54AM (3:54) Laurie Lewis “The Light” from Love Chooses You (1989) on Flying Fish

10:54AM Set break

10:54AM-10:56AM (1:55) Leon Redbone “Frosty the Snowman” from Christmas Island on New Rounder