Humble Pie December 17, 2016 Thought + Playlist

Thought: “Write in your heart that every day is the best day of the year.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

PLAYLIST: 09:01AM-09:04AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:04AM-09:07AM (3:03) Gillian Welch “Georgia Road” from Boots No.1: The Official Revival Bootleg on Acony Records

09:07AM-09:10AM (2:55) John Prine “My Happiness” from For Better, Or Worse on Oh Boy Records

09:10AM-09:15AM (5:14) Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore “Floods of South Dakota” from Daughters on Remington Road

09:15AM-09:17AM (1:53) Doc Watson “Nashville Pickin' (Instrumental)” from Foundation: The Doc Watson Guitar Instrumental Collection 1964-1998 (2000) on Sugar Hill Records

09:17AM-09:19AM (2:16) Del McCoury Band “Family Reunion” from Del & Woody on McCoury Music/RED

09:19AM Set break

09:22AM-09:24AM (2:16) Sons of the Pioneers “Sierra Nevada” from Sons of the Pioneers: Country Music Hall of Fame Series on MCA

09:24AM-09:27AM (3:00) Patsy Montana “My Song of the West” from The Best Of Patsy Montana (2001) on Sony

09:27AM-09:29AM (2:43) TEX RITTER “A Melody from the Sky” from Sing Cowboy Sing on ASV

09:29AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:31AM-09:34AM (3:01) Uncle Dave Macon “Way Down the Old Plank Road” from Anthology of American Folk Music (1997) on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

09:34AM-09:37AM (3:15) Uncle Dave Macon “Buddy Won't You Roll Down the Line” from Anthology of American Folk Music (1997) on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

09:37AM Set break

09:39AM-09:41AM (2:29) Chet Atkins “Rose of the Alamo” from 1949 on Country Routes

09:41AM-09:44AM (2:54) Cliffie Stone “When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again” from Cliffie Stone Sings the Grunt Song (2003) on Jasmine

09:44AM-09:47AM (2:49) Elton Britt & Rosalie Allen “The Yodel Blues” from Side By Side - The Duets (2010) on Jasmine Records

09:47AM-09:49AM (2:38) The Hoosier Hot Shots “Rural Rhythm” from Rural Rhythm on columbia

09:49AM Set break

09:51AM-09:53AM (2:31) Red Allen “Deep Elem Blues” from The Folkways Years 1964-1983 (2000) on Smithsonian Folkways Records

09:53AM-09:57AM (4:10) Judy Collins “Turn, Turn, Turn” from Roots of Folk on Vanguard

09:57AM-09:59AM (1:53) Pete Seeger “Little Boxes” from Pete Seeger's Greatest Hits on Columbia/Legacy

09:59AM Set break

10:05AM-10:09AM (4:27) Joan Baez “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right” from 75th Birthday Celebration on Razor and Tie

10:09AM-10:12AM (2:46) Old Crow Medicine Show “Union Maid (Live)” from Woody Guthrie At 100! Live At the Kennedy Center on Legacy Recordings

10:12AM-10:15AM (3:52) Gillian Welch “Tear My Stillhouse Down” from Boots No.1 on Acony Records

10:15AM-10:18AM (2:53) Leonard Cohen “Who By Fire” from The Essential Leonard Cohen (2002) on Sony Music

10:18AM-10:22AM (3:23) Madeleine Peyroux “More Time” from Secular Hymns on Impulse

10:22AM Set break

10:22AM-10:25AM (3:29) John Gorka “Part of Your Own” from Between Five and Seven (1996) on High Street

10:25AM-10:28AM (3:05) Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem “If You Want to Sing out, Sing Out” from Ranky Tanky (2010) on Mayhem Music

10:28AM-10:33AM (4:35) Greg Brown “Who Woulda Thunk It” from If I Had Known - Essential Recordings, 1980-1996 (2003) on Red House Records

10:33AM-10:36AM (3:11) Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands “Tall Pines” from "LIVE" (2007) on Spruce & Maple

10:36AM Set break

10:38AM-10:40AM (2:18) The Ragging Grannies “Walmart” from Sounding Off on Independent

10:40AM-10:45AM (4:45) Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Tony Rice “Shady Grove” from The Pizza Tapes (2000) on Acoustic Disc

10:45AM-10:48AM (3:33) Asleep at The Wheel “Keeper of My Heart (with Merle Haggard & Emily Gimble)” from Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys on Bismeaux Records

10:48AM-10:51AM (2:58) Hot Club of Cowtown “Avalon” from Rendezvous In Rhythm (2012) on Proper Records

10:51AM-10:54AM (2:58) The Hot Nut Riveters “It's A Sin To Tell A Lie” from Moustashe Girl (2014) on Small and Nimble Records

10:54AM Set break

10:55AM-10:57AM (2:40) Bryan Sutton “Ragtime Annie” from Not Too Far From The Tree (2006) on Sugar Hill