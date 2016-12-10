Humble Pie December 10, 2016 Thought + Playlist

Thought: It’s said that “one kind word can warm three winter months.”

PLAYLIST: 09:02AM-09:05AM (3:20) Chet Atkins, c.g.p. with Tommy Emmanuel “To 'b' Or Not To 'b'” from The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World (1997) on columbia

09:05AM-09:12AM (7:30) Chris Webster & Nina Gerber “Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World” from Apple Blossom Lane (2013) on Tootsie Roll Records

09:12AM-09:15AM (2:59) Doc Watson “Deep River Blues (On Stage)” from Trouble In Mind: The Doc Watson Country Blues (2003) on Sugar Hill

09:15AM-09:17AM (1:49) Uncle Earl “Black-eyed Susie” from Waterloo, Tennessee on Universal Music

09:17AM-09:22AM (4:45) Ken Oster and Friends “Gentle on My Mind” from Standing In The Trees on Independent

09:22AM Set break

09:22AM-09:24AM (2:31) Bill Monroe & the Monroe Brothers “Orange Blossom Special” from The Essential Bill Monroe and the Monroe Brothers on RCA

09:24AM-09:25AM (1:27) The Overstake Sisters “Silver Stars, Silver Spurs” from I'm Riding On A Rainbow on B.A.C.M.

09:25AM-09:28AM (2:45) MILTON BROWN & HIS MUSICAL BROWNIES “Mama Don't Allow” from Easy Ridin' Papa on Proper Records

09:28AM Set break — Recipe Section

09:31AM-09:33AM (2:36) The Coon Creek Girls “Flowers Blooming in the Wildwood” from Flowers Blooming in the Wildwood on Trikont

09:33AM-09:36AM (2:35) The Coon Creek Girls “Little Birdie” from Flowers Blooming in the Wildwood on Trikont

09:36AM Set break

09:37AM-09:40AM (3:08) Jimmy Bryant “Jelly Beans Daddy” from Swinging Hollywood Hillbilly Cowboys: The West Coast Indies on Proper

09:40AM-09:42AM (2:36) Cliffie Stone “Knock On Wood” from Swinging Hollywood Hillbilly Cowboys-West Coast Indies on Proper

09:42AM-09:45AM (2:45) Jimmie Dolan “Tennessee Baby” from Tennessee Baby on Black & Partners LLC

09:45AM-09:47AM (2:08) Maddox Brothers & Rose “I Wish I Was A Single Girl Again” from America's Most Colorful Hillbilly Band Vol 1 (1998) on Arhoolie

09:47AM-09:50AM (2:34) Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys “New Spanish Two-Step” from The King of Western Swing on ASV

09:50AM Set break

09:52AM-09:54AM (2:37) Phil Ochs “I Ain't Marching Anymore” from Roots of Folk on Vanguard

09:54AM-09:57AM (2:25) Alice Stuart “Leavin' Home” from All the Good Times on Arhoolie Records

09:57AM-10:00AM (3:00) Mimi & Richard Fariña “Pack Up Your Sorrows” from Roots of Folk on Vanguard

10:00AM Set break

10:04AM-10:07AM (3:01) Claire Lynch “Stranger Things Have Happened” from Love Light (2000) on New Rounder

10:07AM-10:11AM (4:55) Peter Rowan and Tony Rice “Let the Harvest Go To Seed” from Quartet on Rounder

10:11AM-10:16AM (4:21) Kate Wolf “Bird on a Wire” from Looking Back At You (Live, Los Angeles, 1977-1979) on Rhino

10:16AM-10:18AM (2:27) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band “Honky Tonkin'” from Will the Circle Be Unbroken (2002) on Capitol

10:18AM Set break

10:20AM-10:23AM (3:22) John Sebastian and the J Band “Laundromat Blues” from Chasin' Gus' Ghost on Hollywood

10:23AM-10:26AM (2:44) Loretta Lynn “High on a Mountain Top” from Van Lear Rose (2004) on Interscope

10:26AM-10:29AM (3:51) Lyle Lovett “Teach Me About Love” from Step Inside This House on Curb Records

10:29AM Set break

10:31AM-10:36AM (5:57) Tom Russell “Gallo del Cielo” from Real Cowboy on Philo

10:36AM-10:39AM (2:38) Laurie Lewis “The Hills of My Home” from Earth & Sky - Songs of Laurie Lewis (1997) on Rounder

10:39AM-10:46AM (7:21) Jerry Jeff Walker “Let 'er Go” from Scamp on Tried & True

10:46AM-10:50AM (3:33) Led Kaapana & Friends “Waltz of the Wind” from Waltz of the Wind on Dancing Cat

10:50AM-10:53AM (3:05) Gillian Welch and David Rawlings “Acony Bell” from Revival on Almo

10:53AM Set break

10:55AM-10:58AM (3:00) Jorma Kaukonen “Big River Blues” from Blue Country Heart (2002) on columbia