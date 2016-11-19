Molly's Revenge and Christa Burch Bring Winterdance! to Fort Bragg as a KZYX Benefit Concert
Thursday, December 22nd
Last update03:42:05 PM
Local public stations like KZYX are unique because our daily programming is tailored to the communities we serve. We have the means to build bridges between those communities no matter how far apart they may be.
KZYX exists because of you. In these uncertain times, our mission to keep our listeners informed, entertained, and connected is more critical than ever. As the year draws to a close, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to the station you rely on for updates of all kinds – local, regional, national, and international.
This December, we’re trying something new to complement our traditional year-end outreach. KZYX is taking part in a nationwide fundraising effort, sponsored by the National Federation of Community Broadcasters, a network of small stations like ours, dedicated to supporting each other’s efforts to keep independent media strong. Called “GiveBig to MyStation”, the campaign is a 48-hour event for local public stations across the nation on December 29th and 30th. Your donation comes directly to KZYX, but by adding your voice to this effort, you are encouraging the work of community stations like ours all over the country. You can learn more about it by visiting the GiveBig to MyStation website.Whether you send in your donation today, in the enclosed envelope, or or donate through the GiveBig to MyStation campaign, your contribution is critical to the survival of a rare and precious resource - independent media - right here in Mendocino County. Thanks for doing what you can!
The KZYX&Z Board of directors has 3 seats open for election 2017: District 3—Willits/Laytonvile/Covelo; District 4—the coast; and an at-large seat for Mendocino or contiguous county residents.
To run for the Board you must be a station member; be able to carry out the responsibilities of a board member as described on the KZYX.org elections web page, and submit an application by 30 January. The application is available online or from the station. Submit it with your ballot statement by e-mail, by snail mail, or in person at the Philo studio.
To vote in the election you must be a paid-up member as of 31 December 2016. (Note: 31 December is a Saturday: if you wish to join by phoning the station—707 895-2324—please call before close of business, Friday, 30 December.)--Membership start at $25/year (simple living), $50 (regular membership), and on up through monthly (sustaining memberships) in whatever generous amounts you can afford.
Please contact the Election coordinator (Jonathan Middlebrook) at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by leaving a message at the station during regular business hours, with election-related questions, then become a candidate to help strengthen our swell station.
Go to the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iPad and search for KZYX. The app is free of charge. It's a great way to get the live stream, the KZYX Jukebox, this website and to make a donation. Follow this link for a preview and easy access to the download. Or if you want to type it out here is the URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kzyx/id998145015?mt=8