Molly's Revenge and Christa Burch Bring Winterdance! to Fort Bragg as a KZYX Benefit Concert

The KZYX&Z Board of directors has 3 seats open for election 2017: District 3—Willits/Laytonvile/Covelo; District 4—the coast; and an at-large seat for Mendocino or contiguous county residents.

To run for the Board you must be a station member; be able to carry out the responsibilities of a board member as described on the KZYX.org elections web page, and submit an application by 30 January. The application is available online or from the station. Submit it with your ballot statement by e-mail, by snail mail, or in person at the Philo studio.

To vote in the election you must be a paid-up member as of 31 December 2016. (Note: 31 December is a Saturday: if you wish to join by phoning the station—707 895-2324—please call before close of business, Friday, 30 December.)--Membership start at $25/year (simple living), $50 (regular membership), and on up through monthly (sustaining memberships) in whatever generous amounts you can afford.

Please contact the Election coordinator (Jonathan Middlebrook) at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by leaving a message at the station during regular business hours, with election-related questions, then become a candidate to help strengthen our swell station.