Wednesday, January 04th

Consider This: Friday, January 6, 2017 - A Paradigm Shift in Education

Stuart Campbell
Posted by Stuart Campbell
Stuart Campbell
I am a professor of philosophy & religion at Santa Rosa Junior College.
User is currently online
on Wednesday, 04 January 2017

Larry Geni (pronounced JEE-nee) is a career-long, passionate educator and founder of Geni Consulting, a firm dedicated to transforming classrooms into dynamic communities of self-directed learners. In his more than 25 years as a high school science teacher, he developed a unique approach to education that teaches students to take ownership of the learning process and creates a classroom culture grounded in the personal growth and academic success for every student. His two books on this are available for free on his website.

The 2017 MCPB Board Election

 The KZYX&Z Board of directors has 3 seats open for election 2017: District 3—Willits/Laytonvile/Covelo; District 4—the coast; and an at-large seat for Mendocino or contiguous county residents.

To run for the Board you must be a station member; be able to carry out the responsibilities of a board member as described on the KZYX.org elections web page, and submit an application by 30 January.  The application is available online or from the station. Submit it with your ballot statement by e-mail, by snail mail, or in person at the Philo studio.

To vote in the election you must be a paid-up member as of 31 December 2016. (Note: 31 December is a Saturday: if you wish to join by phoning the station—707 895-2324—please call before close of business, Friday, 30 December.)--Membership start at $25/year (simple living), $50 (regular membership), and on up through monthly (sustaining memberships) in whatever generous amounts you can afford.

Please contact the Election coordinator (Jonathan Middlebrook) at  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by leaving a message at the station during regular business hours, with election-related questions, then become a candidate to help strengthen our swell station.

Get The KZYX App For Your iPhone

Go to the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iPad and search for KZYX.  The app is free of charge.  It's a great way to get the live stream, the KZYX Jukebox, this website and to make a donation.  Follow this link for a preview and easy access to the download.  Or if you want to type it out here is the URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kzyx/id998145015?mt=8

KZYX Phone Numbers

Business office 707-895-2324

Philo studio 707-895-2448

Willits studio 707-456-9991

Mendocino studio 707-937-5103

KZYX Underwriting

KZYX doesn’t play commercials but we do have underwriting, which is very different from advertising. It is a great way to support KZYX and in exchange we will let our listeners know what goods and services your organization offers.

For questions about underwriting on KZYX, call (707) 895-2324 or email uw [at] kzyx [dot] org

