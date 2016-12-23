Consider This: December 23, 2016 - When Robots Rule the Earth

Local public stations like KZYX are unique because our daily programming is tailored to the communities we serve. We have the means to build bridges between those communities no matter how far apart they may be.

KZYX exists because of you. In these uncertain times, our mission to keep our listeners informed, entertained, and connected is more critical than ever. As the year draws to a close, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to the station you rely on for updates of all kinds – local, regional, national, and international.

This December, we’re trying something new to complement our traditional year-end outreach. KZYX is taking part in a nationwide fundraising effort, sponsored by the National Federation of Community Broadcasters, a network of small stations like ours, dedicated to supporting each other’s efforts to keep independent media strong. Called “GiveBig to MyStation”, the campaign is a 48-hour event for local public stations across the nation on December 29th and 30th. Your donation comes directly to KZYX, but by adding your voice to this effort, you are encouraging the work of community stations like ours all over the country. You can learn more about it by visiting the GiveBig to MyStation website.